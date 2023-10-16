Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.1% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after buying an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after buying an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after buying an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $84.46. 4,706,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,801,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

