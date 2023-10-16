Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 4,888 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.56. 448,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,738. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.23. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

