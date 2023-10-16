Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.