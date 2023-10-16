Credit Agricole S A Acquires 13,656 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $7.88 on Monday, reaching $617.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,138. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $585.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $556.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.09.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

