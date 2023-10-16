Credit Agricole S A Acquires 25,468 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,957,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.