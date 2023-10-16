Credit Agricole S A Buys 454 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,532. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

