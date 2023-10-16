Credit Agricole S A Has $4.01 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.65. 2,506,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,043,998. The firm has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

