Credit Agricole S A Has $4.77 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $249.02. 1,269,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,128. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

View Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.