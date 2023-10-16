Credit Agricole S A Has $5.69 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.65. 1,129,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26. 3M has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

