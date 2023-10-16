Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,252 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,330 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.06% of First Solar worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.43. The stock had a trading volume of 729,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,803. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.19.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

