Credit Agricole S A Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ABT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

