Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

