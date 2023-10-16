Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.80.

CPG stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,774. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.80. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.06.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2505967 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

