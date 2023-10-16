Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Up 32.7% in September

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,820. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after buying an additional 4,503,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 85.1% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 803,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 220,033 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

