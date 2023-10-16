Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,200 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 970,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.
CWEGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
