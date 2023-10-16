Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.72% from the company’s previous close.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

CR stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,794. The company has a market cap of C$966.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.94.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.62 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 64.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.9195584 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Turchak sold 37,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$228,163.94. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.