Critical Contrast: ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) & Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ANTA Sports Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and ANTA Sports Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $2.80 billion 0.66 -$1.26 billion ($3.65) -1.41 ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A $14.92 19.57

Profitability

ANTA Sports Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANTA Sports Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Peloton Interactive and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -45.05% -686.29% -34.41% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Peloton Interactive and ANTA Sports Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 3 16 8 0 2.19 ANTA Sports Products 0 0 3 0 3.00

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $10.58, indicating a potential upside of 104.25%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Summary

ANTA Sports Products beats Peloton Interactive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

