Critical Review: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology and Synaptics are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 7.38% 15.41% 6.65% Synaptics 5.43% 17.11% 8.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $633.21 billion 0.03 $2.00 billion $0.70 11.30 Synaptics $1.36 billion 2.76 $73.60 million $1.81 53.45

This table compares ASE Technology and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Synaptics 0 3 9 0 2.75

ASE Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.84, suggesting a potential downside of 1.07%. Synaptics has a consensus target price of $113.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats ASE Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

