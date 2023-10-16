Critical Survey: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) versus Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cytosorbents and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 2 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 184.43%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -3.77, suggesting that its share price is 477% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cytosorbents and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -72.71% -82.93% -44.94% Femasys -978.86% -80.14% -71.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Femasys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $30.09 million 2.48 -$32.81 million ($0.60) -2.80 Femasys $1.20 million 17.52 -$11.39 million ($0.96) -1.45

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Femasys beats Cytosorbents on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

