CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 766,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,423.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Offerdahl purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,423.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth about $16,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 446,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LAW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

CS Disco Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LAW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. 47,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $351.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.32.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

