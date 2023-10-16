CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 16,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,958. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

