CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

