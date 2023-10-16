CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.65

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.65 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 594494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.38 ($0.13).

CyanConnode Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £25.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,037.50 and a beta of 1.80.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Featured Stories

