Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.90. 374,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $668.16 million, a P/E ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 0.60. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,295,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,226,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $932,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

