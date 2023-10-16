Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,468,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,253,647 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Dana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DAN

Dana Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dana

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.