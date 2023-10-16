Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Danaher worth $94,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

DHR stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,964. The company has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $204.73 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

