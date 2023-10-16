Daniels&Tansey LLP Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,527. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

