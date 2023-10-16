Daniels&Tansey LLP Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,528,000 after purchasing an additional 122,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 308,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,718 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 718,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 68,152 shares during the period.

JCPB traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $44.40. 1,396,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

