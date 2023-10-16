Daniels&Tansey LLP Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

