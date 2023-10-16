Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.39. 720,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,947. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.