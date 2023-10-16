Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 1,543 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Daniels&Tansey LLP cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.4% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

