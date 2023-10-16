Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 2,039 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 0.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. 554,537 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

