Daniels&Tansey LLP Sells 6,820 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Daniels&Tansey LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.5% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.73. 6,724,608 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

