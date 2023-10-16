Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 3.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $26.04. 119,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,046,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

