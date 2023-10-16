Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.47. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $129.81 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,591. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

