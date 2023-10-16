David Alliance of Manchester Acquires 50,000 Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Stock

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) insider David Alliance of Manchester purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,627.91).

LON BWNG opened at GBX 19.17 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.83 million, a PE ratio of -182.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.33. N Brown Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.54). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.13.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

