Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

