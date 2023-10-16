Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.50. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 968,013 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.