Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.97. 3,278,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

