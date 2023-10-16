Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s 8th Largest Position

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.46. The stock had a trading volume of 196,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

