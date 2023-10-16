Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 206,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 189,899 shares.The stock last traded at $47.08 and had previously closed at $46.83.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,108,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $143,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

