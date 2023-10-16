Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 34.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 1.20% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $79,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 176.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.36. 285,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,237. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

