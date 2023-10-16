Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $315,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,578. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

