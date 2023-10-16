Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 5.2% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.00. 95,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

