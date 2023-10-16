Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 131,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 183,547 shares.The stock last traded at $19.60 and had previously closed at $19.55.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,316 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 833,204 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 739.7% during the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 619,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 546,055 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

