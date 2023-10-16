Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Position Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Diodes Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DIOD opened at $77.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

