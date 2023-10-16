Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.41. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 11,307,267 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

