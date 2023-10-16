Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.46. 25,204,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,094,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

