Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 3.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 7,074,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 24,681,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $50,515,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,404,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $13,190,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 439,995 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

