Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Shares Gap Down to $49.73

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $48.69. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 18,186 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBS. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 113,174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 150,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

